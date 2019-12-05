|
|
|
HINCHLIFFE Donald Peacefully in hospital, with his family by his side, on 27th November 2019, Donald, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Nellie,
very much loved dad of Susan, Ian and Graham, loving grandad of Joanne and Rachel and their partners, Ash and Matt. Big grandad of Abigail, Hallie, Robyn and Frankie, dear father-in-law to Mick, Yvonne and Michael, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Donald's funeral service will
take place at 11.15am on
Tuesday 17th December at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to the Macmillan Nurses - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries may be made to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019