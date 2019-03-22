Resources More Obituaries for Derrick Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Derrick Cox

Notice COX Derrick

(Joe) The family of the late Joe Cox

wish to thank all relatives, friends

and neighbours for their very

kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

and the Royal Agricultural

Benevolent Institution.

A special thank you to

David Sutcliffe of Joseph Sutcliffe and Son Ltd and to Reverend Jeanette Roberts of St. Peters Church for their kindness and support during our very difficult time and for making the

funeral day very special.

Thank you to Amanda Shaw

and staff at Bolton Brow Working Men's Club, Kelly's Caterers

and Russell Booth for driving

the tractor and trailer

on Joe's final journey. Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices