|
|
|
COX Derrick
(Joe) The family of the late Joe Cox
wish to thank all relatives, friends
and neighbours for their very
kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations received for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and the Royal Agricultural
Benevolent Institution.
A special thank you to
David Sutcliffe of Joseph Sutcliffe and Son Ltd and to Reverend Jeanette Roberts of St. Peters Church for their kindness and support during our very difficult time and for making the
funeral day very special.
Thank you to Amanda Shaw
and staff at Bolton Brow Working Men's Club, Kelly's Caterers
and Russell Booth for driving
the tractor and trailer
on Joe's final journey.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More