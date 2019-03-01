|
|
|
Cox Derrick Edward Derrick Cox (Joe), of Oaken Clough Farm, Hubberton, sadly passed away on Monday 18th February 2019,
at home surrounded by his
loving family and friends.
Loving husband of the late Gwyneth, loving son of the late Harold and Rose, Dear father of Carole, Sandra and Roger. A very special Grandad, Great Grandad and a friend to many. Service at St Peters Church Sowerby on Tuesday 5th March
at 12noon, prior to interment at Sowerby Bridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations to either Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
or The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors
8a Willow Street Soweby Bridge HX6 2BU would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
