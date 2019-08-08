Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Derek Smith Notice
Smith Derek Passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2019, aged 67 years. Derek, beloved partner of John and much loved by all who knew him. The Celebration of Derek's Life will take place at 12.45pm on Wednesday 14th August 2019, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services. Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
