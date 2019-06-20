|
|
|
Rushworth Derek On June 8th 2019, suddenly but peacefully at home Derek aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Nigel and Mark, dear father in law of Tracey and Joanne a much loved grandad of Amii, Ross and Flynn, loving great grandad of Harry, Isabella and Blyth and a dear brother of Gary.
Service at the Chapel of Repose, Clare Road on Friday June 28th at 2:15pm followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Flowers may be sent to the chapel
of rest. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and
meet at the chapel.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 20, 2019
