|
|
|
JUDSON DEREK ROY On 7th December 2019
at his home surrounded by his loving family. Derek, aged 86 years, of Liversedge,
formerly of Heptonstall.
Dearly loved husband of Jackie, loving dad of Andrew, much loved grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 19th December at
Park Wood Crematorium at 9.45am. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Kirkwood Hospice for which a collection
box will be available.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019