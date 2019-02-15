|
|
|
BROADBENT Derek Thomas On January 25th 2019, peacefully at Savile Park Residential Care Home, formerly of Ripponden,
Derek, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved son of the late James Donald and Gladys,
a much loved brother of Mary and
a loved uncle and great uncle.
A celebration of Derek's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday February 22nd at 9am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
