Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:00
Stones Methodist Church
Ripponden
Dennis Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD Dennis Peacefully, at the Fairfield General Hospital, Bury, on Friday 25th October 2019 Dennis
aged 87 years.
He was the much loved husband of the late Marlene, a loving father, granddad and great-granddad.
A service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at Stones Methodist Church, Ripponden, HX6 4LA on Wednesday 6th November at
2.00 pm followed by interment.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may given for the benefit of Stones Methodist Church
and Dementia U.K.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Funeral Directors,
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 30, 2019
