King Dennis (Den) Fell asleep peacefully, at Sycamore Park Care Home, Huddersfield, on 17th October 2019, aged 90 years. The beloved husband of the late Pam, much loved father of Paul, Ruth, Andrew and Stephen, loving grandad and great-grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Celebration of Dennis's Life will take place at 11.45am at The King's Church, Halifax on Thursday 7th November, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations,
in lieu of flowers, may be made to Parkinson's UK - a collection box will be available on the day. Dennis has gone to be with the Lord and be reunited with his wife Pam.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019