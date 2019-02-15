|
HARPIN Denis Alma and family would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
Caring for Life and Central African
International Mission received
following the sad loss of Denis.
Special thanks to Royd Court staff
and residents for their support
and kindness, also to
Pastor Mark Stone for
his words of comfort.
Finally, to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for their
help and support throughout.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
