CURRAN Deirdre On 1st March 2019, suddenly in Overgate Hospice, after a long
illness, borne bravely and stoically, Deirdre, aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Ronnie, devoted mother of Damien, Matthew and Ruth, loving grandmother of Georgia,
Oria and Tyler.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 22nd March at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
