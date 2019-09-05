|
|
|
Mitchell Davida On August 21st 2019, peacefully at Lindley Grange Nursing Home, Huddersfield.
Davida aged 85 years late of Northowram.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Frank and Ivy Mitchell, loving sister of Gordon, Frank and David,
a dear sister-in-law and a loving
auntie and great auntie.
Service and Cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday September 9th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations to MIND and Arthritis Action would be much appreciated
A plate will be available on the day.
All Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends meet at the Crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019