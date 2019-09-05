Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Davida Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Davida On August 21st 2019, peacefully at Lindley Grange Nursing Home, Huddersfield.
Davida aged 85 years late of Northowram.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Frank and Ivy Mitchell, loving sister of Gordon, Frank and David,
a dear sister-in-law and a loving
auntie and great auntie.
Service and Cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday September 9th at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations to MIND and Arthritis Action would be much appreciated
A plate will be available on the day.
All Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel Of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends meet at the Crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
