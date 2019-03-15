Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:15
Chapel of Repose
Clare Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wyatt

Notice Condolences

David Wyatt Notice
WYATT David On February 26th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by his loving family, David aged 63 years of Southowram. Dearly loved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Tina, Richard, Craig and Paul, a beloved and loving father in law, grandad, brother and uncle.
Service at the Chapel of Repose, Clare Road on Tuesday March 26th at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations to Macmillan Cancer Support would be much appreciated. A plate will be available on the day. Will friends please meet at the chapel and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.