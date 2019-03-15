|
WYATT David On February 26th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by his loving family, David aged 63 years of Southowram. Dearly loved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Tina, Richard, Craig and Paul, a beloved and loving father in law, grandad, brother and uncle.
Service at the Chapel of Repose, Clare Road on Tuesday March 26th at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations to Macmillan Cancer Support would be much appreciated. A plate will be available on the day. Will friends please meet at the chapel and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
