Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Saunders

Notice Condolences

David Saunders Notice
SAUNDERS David Alan On 4th March 2019 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
David aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of Kath, loving dad of Steph and Wendy, cherished grandad of Ashley, Robbie, Aaron and Rhys,
dear father-in-law of Alan, much loved brother of Tony and Molly and
devoted nephew of Irene.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 25th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for the RNLI,
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium .
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices