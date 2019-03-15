|
SAUNDERS David Alan On 4th March 2019 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
David aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of Kath, loving dad of Steph and Wendy, cherished grandad of Ashley, Robbie, Aaron and Rhys,
dear father-in-law of Alan, much loved brother of Tony and Molly and
devoted nephew of Irene.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 25th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for the RNLI,
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium .
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
