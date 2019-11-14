|
|
|
Sands David Russell We wish to share
the news that David,
aged 80 years,
passed away peacefully at
home on the afternoon of
Sunday 3rd November.
Loved and loving Husband
of Brenda for 57 years,
Dad to Chris, Lynne, Fiona and Gareth, Grandfather of Matthew, Jacob, Bethany, Naomi, Alistair, Isaac and Miriam and Brother of Sylvia and Son of the late Cyril and Edith Sands, much loved by all.
We are having a family only committal at the crematorium followed by a thanksgiving and celebration of David's life on
Friday 15th November at 4pm
at Copley Cricket Club.
David loved the hymn
'What a friend we have
in Jesus and we believe
that he is now with his
Lord and Saviour.'
All welcome at the thanksgiving service. No flowers by request please. Donations welcomed for Diabetes UK and Overgate Day Hospice. All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019