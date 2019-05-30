|
|
|
REGAN David Peacefully on Friday 24th May 2019, David, aged 73 years, passed away at Overgate Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
A loving husband to Sandra, a devoted dad to Lisa, Steven and Nicola, a dear grandad to Billy,
Laura and Ethan, great grandad
to Evaila and his pet dog the late Malcolm and good friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 7th June 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu
to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions
Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
Read More