|
|
|
Pollard David Edward On 1st September 2019 peacefully at Summerfield House Nursing Home, (formerly of Brighouse),
David aged 83.
Beloved partner to the late Jean, loving father to Helen, Julie and Joanne, grandfather to Jake, Henry, Thomas and Lily, brother to John, Richard, Allan and Andrew, cousin to Keith, uncle to many and stepfather to Vanessa, Charlotte and extended family, confidant to many and
life long Halifax Town Fan!!
Funeral Service and
cremation to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 13th September 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
to be shared between
The British Heart Foundation
and Prostate Cancer UK, a donation box will be provided on the day or c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
Will family and friends please
accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019