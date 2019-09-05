Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbot Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Pollard

Notice Condolences

David Pollard Notice
Pollard David Edward On 1st September 2019 peacefully at Summerfield House Nursing Home, (formerly of Brighouse),
David aged 83.
Beloved partner to the late Jean, loving father to Helen, Julie and Joanne, grandfather to Jake, Henry, Thomas and Lily, brother to John, Richard, Allan and Andrew, cousin to Keith, uncle to many and stepfather to Vanessa, Charlotte and extended family, confidant to many and
life long Halifax Town Fan!!
Funeral Service and
cremation to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 13th September 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
to be shared between
The British Heart Foundation
and Prostate Cancer UK, a donation box will be provided on the day or c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453.
Will family and friends please
accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.