H Bates Funeral Directors (Queensbury, Bradford)
Fountain Street
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD13 2PL
01274 880244
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
KEOGH David On February 25th 2019,
peacefully in hospital, David, aged 72 years,
of Boothtown.
The dearly loved companion
and devoted friend of Jean,
loving brother, brother in law,
uncle and a loved and
respected friend to many.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Wednesday,
March 20th at 2:15pm.
Will family and friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
By request family
flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory of David would
be appreciated for
Heart Research U.K.,
Suite 12D, Joseph's Well,
Leeds, LS3 1AB.
A plate will be available at the
service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
H.Bates Funeral Directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
