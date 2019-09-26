|
|
|
HUBBARD David Rita, Lynne, Jane and their families would sincerely like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service, also for all the letters,
cards of condolence, beautiful floral tributes and donations to the Alzheimer's Society received during their very sad loss of David.
A special thanks to the staff at
Pellon Manor for all their love and kindness shown to David and Rita and to Rev Paul Welch for his kind words and comforting service.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019