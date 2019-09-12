|
|
|
HUBBARD David On September 4th 2019 peacefully, David, aged 83 years, of Pye Nest.
Retired proprietor of
D Hubbard Electrical Contractor.
Dearly loved husband of 60 years to Rita, much loved dad of Lynne and Jane and dearest grandad to Matthew, James, Harrison and Jensen.
The funeral service will be held at Boothtown Methodist Church on Wednesday September 18th at 11.00am followed by committal
and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired maybe given to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019