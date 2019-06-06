Home

Hickey David Peacefully on Tuesday
28th May, 2019.
David, aged 65 years, passed away at Overgate Hospice surrounded by
his loving family.
He leaves behind a devoted wife,
a loving son, daughter, granddaughter and sister.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Halifax on Friday 14th June, 2019 at 2 p.m. followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
The family request blue to be worn. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
