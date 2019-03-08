|
HARDY David Wright On Saturday 2nd March 2019, at the Calderdale Royal Hospital, five days after his 96th birthday, David, retired dairy farmer.
He was a dear brother, uncle and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Barkisland on Thursday 14th March at 11-00 am followed by interment.
Donations in memory of David would be gratefully received for the benefit of Christ Church.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family, Independent Funeral Directors. 01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
