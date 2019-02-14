|
|
|
GILSON David Peacefully at home on
Wednesday February 6th 2019,
aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Anne,
a loving dad, grandad,
great grandad, uncle, brother
and a great friend to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Thursday March 7th at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Calderdale Lighthouse for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 14, 2019
