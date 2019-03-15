|
|
|
GEAR David
"SLASH" On March 2nd 2019, suddenly at home, David aged 66 years.
The much loved husband of Linda, a loving father of Robert,
Steven and Sarah,
a dear granddad of Sam and Joe, loving brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law and
a dear friend of John.
David will be sadly missed by
his many friends and all
those who knew him.
A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, HX5 9HZ, on Friday 22nd March at 12-00 Noon. By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of the
Special Care Baby Unit at the Calderdale Royal Hospital. A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
