|
|
|
EVANS David On June 17th, passed away
surrounded by family at
Leeds General Infirmary.
Dave aged 72 years, of Triangle,
the dearly beloved partner of June,
loving dad, grandad, great grandad,
brother, uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law and a
good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place
on Monday, July 8th at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
would be appreciated.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
Read More