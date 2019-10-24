Home

CURRAN David Anthony On October 19th, 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. David, aged 74 years, of Kebroyd, loving dad of James, Jason and Oliver, a much loved grandad of Lilli-Ella, Olivia-May, Henry and Thomas.

Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday, November 11th at 12:45pm. By request no flowers, donations in lieu for Macmillan Cancer Support would be appreciated c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.

The Williamson Funeral Service
Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge &
252 Halifax Road, Ripponden.
Tel:01422 833956
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
