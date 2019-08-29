|
Butler David David's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and generous donations to Overgate Hospice.
Many thanks to the NHS, District Nurses, Palliative Care Nurses and the team at Overgate. Special thanks to the Heart Failure Nurses. We would like to extend our gratitude to Reverend Colin Sherwood, Springhead Funeral Services and Berties for helping organise the celebration of
David's life.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019