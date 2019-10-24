Beecroft David Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Calderdale Royal Hospital on October 11th, 2019, aged 82 years after a long number of years struggling with pain but with dignity and cheerfulness.

A very dearly loved husband

and soul mate of Dorothy

(married for 60 years).

A much loved dad and best friend of Lynda and father in law of Jeff, loving grandad of Emma and Sam, grandfather in law of Jordan, devoted great grandad of

Porsha, Alissia and Leiyla and

a good friend to many.

A private cremation will be held and a service of thanksgiving to celebrate David's life will be held at Northowram Methodist Church on Monday November 4th at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please

by request but donations

in lieu can be made on the day

for the N.S.P.C.C.

All enquiries to

The Halifax Chapel of Repose,

25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.

Will friends please accept

this as the only intimation and meet at the church. Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019