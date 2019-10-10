|
Clayton Darrell Raymond On September 27, 2019.
Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Darrell aged 77 years
of Hipperholme.
The very dearly loved husband of Joan, a much loved dad of Mark and Nick, a loving granddad and a good friend to all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at Aldersgate Methodist Church,
Low Moor on Friday October 18 at 10.00am followed by cremation at Park Wood, Elland.
Will friends please meet at the church. Family flowers only but if desired donations in Darrell's memory may be made to Overgate Hospice and PSP Association and a collection box will be available for this purpose.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 10, 2019