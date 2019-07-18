|
|
|
BARNOTT Danny On 14th July 2019, peacefully at his home in the arms of his loving wife, Danny, aged 89 years.
The dearly loved husband of Shirley, much loved dad of Patrick, Helen and Jo-Ann, father-in-law of
June, Chris and David, a loving grandad and great-grandad
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Parkwood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 25th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for The Cats Protection, for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to:
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019