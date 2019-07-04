|
|
|
Mellor Cynthia On June 24th 2019,
peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, Cynthia in her 100th year. The dearly loved wife of the late George (Jim), much loved mum to Nick and Judy, a dear mother-in-law to Marnie and Malcolm,
a devoted nana to Stephen, Rachel, Simon and Mathew and great nana to Charles, Annabelle, Emily, Eve, Oscar, Abby and William.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday August 2nd at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired, may be given to the R.N.L.I c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019