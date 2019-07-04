Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Mellor

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Mellor Notice
Mellor Cynthia On June 24th 2019,
peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, Cynthia in her 100th year. The dearly loved wife of the late George (Jim), much loved mum to Nick and Judy, a dear mother-in-law to Marnie and Malcolm,
a devoted nana to Stephen, Rachel, Simon and Mathew and great nana to Charles, Annabelle, Emily, Eve, Oscar, Abby and William.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday August 2nd at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if so desired, may be given to the R.N.L.I c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.