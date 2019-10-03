|
Hand (nee Thirkill)
Cynthia Sadly passed away at Overgate Hospice on 1st October 2019.
A dearly loved wife to Duncun
and a much loved mum of
Colin and Jacqui.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Friday 11th October at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to Overgate Hospice would be much appreciated c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium, a token of purple or mauve to be worn, if possible.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019