Constance Eardley Notice
Eardley Constance
(Connie) Peacefully after a short illness, Connie, aged 79 years,
passed away at HRI.
A devoted wife to the late Ronald, Connie leaves many family and friends, she was a loving sister to Doreen and a devoted auntie to Bev.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Tuesday 17th September 2019
at 2.15pm. The family request
bright clothing to be worn.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made
in lieu to AMMF.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
