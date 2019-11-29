|
|
|
BROADBENT (nee HARRISON)
Constance Mary On November 26th, peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital. Constance of Halifax, formerly Warley Road, the dearly beloved wife of the late Clifford, loving mum of John and Alison, a much loved grandma of Zoe and Christopher, mother-in-law to Aidan, auntie to Pamela and a good get to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Monday, December 2nd at 3:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 29, 2019