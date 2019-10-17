|
|
|
Balmer Constance On October 3rd, 2019 peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home, Constance aged 85 years,
late of Siddal. Much loved mum of Christine and the late Robert,
a dear mother in law and a loving grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law and auntie.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 1st November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road. Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019