The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Connie Oldroyd Notice
OLDROYD (nee Murgatroyd) Peacefully on
Tuesday 20th August at
Avery Mews Care Home,
Connie, aged 90.

Deeply loved soulmate and
devoted Wife of the late Jack.
Loving and much loved Mum
and Mum-in-law of Carole,
Steve Lynda and Chris.
Devoted Grandma to
Gemma, Oliver and Abbigail
and very proud Great Grandma
of Elliott, Ava, Aurora and Eliza.
Also a very dear Sister,
Sister-in-law and Auntie.

Funeral service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 6th September at 10.30am.
Donations in her memory
may be placed on a plate
provided for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation.

Further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, 01924 401143
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 29, 2019
