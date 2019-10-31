Home

Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:45
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Colin Wilson Notice
Wilson Colin On 27th October, 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Colin, aged 50 years.
Loving son of the late Agnes and Arthur. A much loved brother, brother in law and a good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 7th November at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Services Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
