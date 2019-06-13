|
RILEY Colin Leslie Suddenly, at home,
on 31st May 2019
Colin
aged 81 years.
Colin was the much loved
husband of Anne, a loving dad of Stephen, Craig and Kevin, granddad, father- in-law,
brother and uncle.
A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Saint Bartholomew's Church, Ripponden on
Thursday 20th June at 12.15pm.
Followed by Committal at
Park Wood, Elland.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva research.
A plate will be provided at
the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family Independent Funeral Directors. 01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on June 13, 2019
