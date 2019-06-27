|
|
|
BREARLEY Colin Howard On June 19th, peacefully at Springfield Care Home, Bradford. Colin aged 83 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Elaine, loving father of Diana and Richard; father-in-law of Richard and Julie; grandfather of Daniel and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Thursday, July 4th at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
