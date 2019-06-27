Home

BREARLEY Colin Howard On June 19th, peacefully at Springfield Care Home, Bradford. Colin aged 83 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Elaine, loving father of Diana and Richard; father-in-law of Richard and Julie; grandfather of Daniel and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood crematorium, Elland on Thursday, July 4th at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
