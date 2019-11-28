|
WHITEHEAD Clive On 21st November 2019, suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Clive aged 60 years.
The dearly loved son of Janice & Geoffrey, a much loved brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 10th December at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available at the service, will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019