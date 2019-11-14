|
|
|
Darby Clinton Peacefully in hospital with
his loving family around him on
6th November 2019, Clinton
aged 60 years of Elland.
The dearly loved son of
the late Bill and Margaret,
much loved husband of Jayne,
cherished dad of William and
Scarlett and nearly father in law
of Scarlett's partner Alex.
A dear son in law of Joan.
Brother of Alison, Beverley,
Lynsey and Adrian and
a dear brother in law, uncle
and cousin and nephew and
a very good friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Clinton's life
will take place at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Friday
22nd November at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations for Calderdale DART
would be appreciated and
for which a plate will be
available after the service.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019