RATCLIFFE née Hirst
Clarice On 15th September 2019, peacefully at Sycamore Park Care Home, Clarice, aged 88 years, formerly of Halifax
Much loved and sadly missed Wife of Ernest, devoted Mum of John and David, dear Mother-in-Law of Sheila and Halina, also a cherished Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
