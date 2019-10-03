|
|
|
MOSS CHRISTOPHER (Former Managing Director
of Vernon Moss Electroplating Ltd)
On 21st September 2019,
peacefully at Overgate Hospice surrounded by his loving family,
Christopher, aged 79 years
of Lightcliffe.
Much loved and sadly missed husband of Anne, loving Father of Damian, Daniel and Georgina, Father-in-Law of Emma and Lois, also beloved Grandpa of Isabel, Sophie, Evie, Imogen and Matthew.
Funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Hipperholme on Monday 14th October at 11.30am followed by private family committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, by request.
Donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019