Wheaton Christine Elaine On 29th November 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Elaine,
aged 59 years, of Savile Park, Hx.
Beloved partner of Nigel, dearly loved mum of Scott and Oliver,
loving daughter of Annali
and the late Donald, dear
mother in law of Claire, much loved grandma to Lily and Matilda.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Friday 13th December
at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please
accept this as the only intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019