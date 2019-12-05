Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Wheadon (nee Powell)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Wheadon (nee Powell)

Notice Condolences

Christine Wheadon (nee Powell) Notice
Wheadon Christine Elaine On 29th November 2019, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Elaine,
aged 59 years, of Savile Park, Hx.
Beloved partner of Nigel, dearly loved mum of Scott and Oliver,
loving daughter of Annali
and the late Donald, dear
mother in law of Claire, much loved grandma to Lily and Matilda.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Friday 13th December
at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please
accept this as the only intimation
and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -