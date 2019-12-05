Home

Christine Shaw

Christine Shaw Notice
SHAW (nee BROWN)
Christine On November 23rd, peacefully
at Huddersfield Royal Hospital,
Christine, aged 79 years
of Ripponden, the dearly
beloved wife of Rodney,
a loving sister of Grandville,
a much loved aunt and
a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to
take place at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday, December 11th
at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired to Overgate Hospice
would be appreciated.
A collection box will be
available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -