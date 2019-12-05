Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Christine Gibson Notice
Gibson Christine Holden Peacefully on 29th November 2019, in hospital of Northowram, Christine, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of Philip,
a perfect mother to Daniel and Kate, a very dear sister
and devoted granny.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11.15 am. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Flowers may be sent to Spring Gardens Chapel, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse, HD6 2DJ.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 5, 2019
