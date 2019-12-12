Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Christine Brearley Notice
Brearley Christine On 6th December 2019 peacefully at
Springfield Care Home, Bradford,
Christine aged 84 years
of Hipperholme, Hx.
Beloved wife of the late Gerald,
dearly loved Mum of
Anna, Caroline, and James,
loving mother-in-law to
Mark, James and Kym,
much loved grandma to
Adam, Joel, Matthew and Katie,
dear brother to the late Peter.
Service at St John's Church,
Coley on Friday 20th December
at 1.45pm followed by committal
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, family flowers only please but
donations if desired to Dementia UK
c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
