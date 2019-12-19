Home

Christine Bray Notice
BRAY Christine On 8th December 2019 suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Christine aged 81 years.
The much loved wife of Michael, dearly loved mum of Darren,
step mum of Barry, loving grandma of Robyn, Olivia, Benjamin and Lewis, great grandma of Charlotte,
also a dear sister, auntie and a
good friend to many who will
be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 24th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for The Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
