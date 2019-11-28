|
Mitchell Charles James (Jim) On 23rd November, 2019, suddenly at Thornhill Nursing Home, formerly of Pye Nest, Jim, aged 86 years.
The much loved husband of Barbara, dearly loved dad of Stuart and Lynne, father in law of Pat, dearly loved grandpops of James, pal of David and Blue.
Enjoy your pain free life over the rainbow with Spider and Izzy.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 10th December at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only plesae but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Services Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019